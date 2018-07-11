Wednesday, July 11, 2018

AT&T takes equity stake in Magic Leap

AT&T has made an equity investment in Magic Leap. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Magic Leap is the high-profile start-up developing an enhanced reality computing and visualization platform. The company is based in Plantation, Florida with offices in Silicon Valley, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, the UK, New Zealand and Israel.

