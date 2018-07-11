AT&T has made an equity investment in Magic Leap. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Magic Leap is the high-profile start-up developing an enhanced reality computing and visualization platform. The company is based in Plantation, Florida with offices in Silicon Valley, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, the UK, New Zealand and Israel.
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
AT&T takes equity stake in Magic Leap
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
