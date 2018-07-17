AT&T offers a Cisco-powered NFV solution for enterprises

AT&T has begun offering the Cisco 5000 Series Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) as part of its Edge Solutions portfolio.



The Cisco ENCS supports virtual network functions – including routing, switching, firewall, and WAN optimization – and can be dynamically upgraded.



Cisco ENCS with AT&T will provide these functions on a single piece of AT&T-managed Cisco hardware with Cisco software. Multiple configurations are available, along with a library of virtual network functions.



AT&T said this NFV solution is available to customers who prefer a Cisco-based infrastructure.



"No business has the same network needs, and our expanded relationship with Cisco is helping us support more businesses that need managed services," said Josh Goodell, vice president, Edge Solutions, AT&T Business. "As companies continue to transform their businesses to digital models, having more choices becomes more important than ever."



