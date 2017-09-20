Arista'a Any Cloud hybrid platform reaches Google Cloud Platform

Arista's Any Cloud hybrid cloud networking platform is now available on Google Cloud Platform. This includes the virtualized Arista vEOS Router combined with CloudVision with Cloud Tracer functionality.
Arista's vEOS Router leverages a cloud-grade routing stack and IPsec VPN tunnels to reliably and securely interconnect workloads across multi-cloud deployments. In addition, vEOS Router is integrated with Google Cloud provider APIs to enable easy deployment, automation, analytics, and end-to-end visibility. Arista CloudVision provides advanced visibility and automation, extending the cloud networking model of Arista on-premises cloud network platforms to Google Cloud Platform.
Arista said its hybrid cloud platform now offers cloud platform-specific images for Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure Cloud, Microsoft Azure Stack on-premise Cloud, and common on-premises hypervisor platforms. Support in each environment is coupled with validation and registration of these solutions in the cloud marketplace infrastructure provided by each cloud provider, thus making deployment simple for enterprise customers.
Arista's Any Cloud aims for universal cloud consistency
The Arista Any Cloud software platform will support Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, Microsoft Azure Stack, Google Cloud Platform and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Arista will also be providing integration with the Equinix Cloud Exchange, which provides direct high-performance connections to 70+ cloud providers.
Key elements of the Arista Any Cloud solution include the Arista vEOS Router for hypervisors (KVM and VMware ESX) and for cloud platforms (AWS and Azure), and the Arista Cloud Tracer as a CloudVision-based application. Arista’s new Cloud Tracer assures that visibility and availability metrics are tracked consistently across the entire hybrid cloud environment, including public cloud direct connections, remote datacenter connections and cloud exchange points.
Arista said its Any Cloud solution will provide its enterprise customers with a common Universal Cloud Network experience.
“Arista’s Any Cloud platform transcends public and private clouds, radically changing the on-premises enterprise datacenter. We are helping customers realize their hybrid-cloud transformation by extending Arista EOS and CloudVision across network boundaries,” said Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO for Arista Networks.