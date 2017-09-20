Arista'a Any Cloud hybrid platform reaches Google Cloud Platform

Arista's Any Cloud hybrid cloud networking platform is now available on Google Cloud Platform. This includes the virtualized Arista vEOS Router combined with CloudVision with Cloud Tracer functionality.



Arista's vEOS Router leverages a cloud-grade routing stack and IPsec VPN tunnels to reliably and securely interconnect workloads across multi-cloud deployments. In addition, vEOS Router is integrated with Google Cloud provider APIs to enable easy deployment, automation, analytics, and end-to-end visibility. Arista CloudVision provides advanced visibility and automation, extending the cloud networking model of Arista on-premises cloud network platforms to Google Cloud Platform.



Arista said its hybrid cloud platform now offers cloud platform-specific images for Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure Cloud, Microsoft Azure Stack on-premise Cloud, and common on-premises hypervisor platforms. Support in each environment is coupled with validation and registration of these solutions in the cloud marketplace infrastructure provided by each cloud provider, thus making deployment simple for enterprise customers.





