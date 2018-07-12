In this video, Carly Stoughton talks about the new enhancements to Apstra's analytics offering and extensive telemetry suite for Day 0, 1 and Day 2 operations.
See video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=206&v=MTH6doD1bI
Thursday, July 12, 2018
ApstraInc at Live Cisco: Intent-Based Analytics
Thursday, July 12, 2018
