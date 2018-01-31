Amdocs cites new wins with Comcast Business, Verizon and AWS

Amdocs announced new customer wins with Comcast Business, Verizon and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Some highlights:



Amdocs now supports Comcast Business’ commercially available software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) service, the first business product powered by the ActiveCore SDN Platform. Amdocs provides the integration, orchestration and automation and NFV use cases needed for Comcast to reinvent its enterprise customer digital experience and build its own cloud-based network with the ability to design the services their customers require

Vubiquity, an Amdocs company, has been selected by Verizon Managed Services to supplement its expansive collection of on-demand content across existing and future formats, including but not limited to 4K and HDR. Vubiquity will also make this media and entertainment available in a variety of business models, including TV on-demand, rental, PPV and EST.

Amdocs, together with Amazon Web Services (AWS), will enable large Philippines telco Globe Telecom, to deliver cloud-based intelligent omnichannel routing and interactions management to quickly adapt to fast-changing consumer demands and truly transform their customer engagements.



Separately, Amdocs reported revenue for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018 of $1.0 billion, up 1.0% or $9.9 million sequentially from the second fiscal quarter of 2018 and up 3.7% as compared to last year’s third fiscal quarter, including a negative impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $9 million. The Company's GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was $91.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $119.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year’s third quarter. Net income on a non-GAAP basis was $147.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $150.4 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.



"We are pleased to report a solid performance in our third fiscal quarter. Revenue exceeded $1 billion for the first time in our history and was in line with the midpoint of our guidance adjusting for currency. On a regional basis, North America showed some early signs of stabilization while Europe and Rest of World delivered solid year-over-year growth that reflected the benefit of recent customer awards and our continued focus on project delivery and execution,” said Eli Gelman, president and chief executive officer of Amdocs Management Limited.



Gelman continued, “Q3 included positive developments relating to Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). First, we are today excited to announce that Amdocs is supporting the commercial availability of Comcast’s software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) service for enterprise businesses which leverages Amdocs’ leading NFV portfolio of orchestration, fulfillment and automation capabilities. Second, Telstra has partnered with Amdocs to implement a next generation OSS platform for its B2B line of business that will enable Telstra’s network domains to evolve toward virtualization while minimizing the impact to its existing support systems.”







Amdocs agreed to acquire Vubiquity, a Los Angeles-based company that provides professional video content management services, for approximately $224 million in cash.



Vubiquity works with over 600 leading film studios, television networks, and independent producers. It manages a 150,000+ asset library, providing superior quality distribution

Amdocs said Vubiquity's capabilities are of increasing importance to its 350+ communication and media service provider partners.



“This acquisition uniquely positions Amdocs at the center of increased convergence across the content community and video distributors including major OTT providers,” said Eli Gelman, Amdocs President and CEO. “Our joint offerings address the media and entertainment industry’s challenge in balancing the incredible growth of content and the many ways to consume content with making programming easier, faster to deliver and ultimately watch, while also delivering profits.”



“Vubiquity has successfully been connecting content owners and distributors across many diverse platforms and evolving business models at the core of its support to the media community,” said Vubiquity CEO Darcy Antonellis, who will, upon completion of the deal, be joining Amdocs as head of the Amdocs Media Division.