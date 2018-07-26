Alibaba Cloud opens 2nd availability zone in Malysia

Alibaba Cloud launched its second cloud availability in Malaysia.



The new zone complements Availability Zone A, which was launched last year.



Alibaba Cloud also plans to open the first cloud-based Anti-DDoS Scrubbing Center in Malaysia in August.



“I welcome Alibaba Cloud’s effort to further support and enhance Malaysia’s digital economy. The world moves ever closer towards e-commerce and we see a considerable surge in demand by local industries to participate in this new economy on a global platform. Malaysia is now pushing ahead with efforts to strengthen its infrastructure with a view towards making access to the Internet a basic human right and categorising facilities which enhance access to broadband as a public utility,” said Gobind Singh Deo, Malaysia’s Minister of Communications and Multimedia.



