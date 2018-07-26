Alibaba Cloud launched its second cloud availability in Malaysia.
The new zone complements Availability Zone A, which was launched last year.
Alibaba Cloud also plans to open the first cloud-based Anti-DDoS Scrubbing Center in Malaysia in August.
“I welcome Alibaba Cloud’s effort to further support and enhance Malaysia’s digital economy. The world moves ever closer towards e-commerce and we see a considerable surge in demand by local industries to participate in this new economy on a global platform. Malaysia is now pushing ahead with efforts to strengthen its infrastructure with a view towards making access to the Internet a basic human right and categorising facilities which enhance access to broadband as a public utility,” said Gobind Singh Deo, Malaysia’s Minister of Communications and Multimedia.
Alibaba Cloud opens 2nd availability zone in Malysia
