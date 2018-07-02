Alibaba Cloud develops an EMEA Ecosystem

Alibaba Cloud is launching an EMEA Ecosystem Partner Program for foster collaboration with customers and partners in Europe, Middle East and Africa.



The Program will focus on four key areas: the development of digital transformation in targeted vertical industries, supporting talent development, advancing technology innovation and enhancing marketplaces.



Initial participants include Intel, Accenture, Hashicorp, Ecritel, Altran, Micropole and Linkbynet.



“Our goal in EMEA is to bring powerful and elastic cloud services to our customers and create a well-connected, comprehensive ecosystem with our partners to accelerate cloud technology development in the regional cloud industry,” said Yeming Wang, general manager of Alibaba Cloud EMEA.



“As a global cloud industry leader, Alibaba Cloud brings to EMEA cutting-edge cloud technologies and experience and expertise to drive innovations across various verticals. We aim to empower our customers as they undergo their own digital transformation which will greatly improve their business efficiency and ability to provide a positive experience for their customers,” Wang said.