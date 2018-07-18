ADTRAN posts Q2 sales of $128 million

ADTRAN posted Q2 2018 sales of $128.0 million compared to $184.7 million a year earlier. Net loss was $7.7 million compared to net income of $12.4 million for the second quarter of 2017. Earnings per share, assuming dilution, were a loss of $0.16 compared to income of $0.26 for the second quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP earnings per share were a loss of $0.10 compared to income of $0.30 for the second quarter of 2017. GAAP earnings per share include the expense of stock-based compensation, acquisition related amortizations and other expenses, and a restructuring program. The reconciliation between GAAP earnings per share, diluted, and non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted, is in the table provided.



ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “Our second quarter results showed steady improvement from the previous quarter. We are pleased with our quarter-over-quarter growth in revenue and gross margins. Looking ahead, we expect our international business to remain strong through the second half of the year. We are also encouraged by what we are seeing in our North American carrier and cable/MSO business – all of which indicate further momentum as we head into 2019.”



The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2018. The quarterly cash dividend is $0.09 per common share to be paid to holders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2018. The ex-dividend date is July 31, 2018, and the payment date is August 15, 2018.



