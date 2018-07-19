A10 awarded contract by an Asian Tier-1 mobile operator for 5G project

A10 Networks disclosed that an Asian Tier-1 mobile service provider has selected its 5G-GiLAN solution for its next-gen 5G-ready network rollout. Financial terms were not disclosed.



A10 said its service provider customer is leveraging the Gi/SGi firewall and advanced network translation components to provide the scale and security needed to meet the demands of its 5G infrastructure rollout and IoT adoption.



“We are pleased to have been selected by the Tier-1 provider in a highly competitive bake-off. The fast-approaching rollout of 5G networks around the world represents a dramatic transformation in mobile services, including exciting new revenue opportunities for service providers,” said Lee Chen, CEO of A10 Networks. “However, it will also elevate the breadth and sophistication of IP-based threats facing carriers and their customers. The A10 5G-GiLAN solution plays a major role in helping service providers simplify, scale and secure their 5G deployments. We are currently working with many Tier-1 providers who are seeking next-generation security and networking solutions for 5G.”



