Zayo to build Private Dedicated Wavelength Network for Hospital System

A major health system in the south-central U.S. has selected Zayo to provide a Private Dedicated Wavelength Network (PDN-W). A 40G network will provide diverse connectivity between the customer’s primary hospital campuses and data centers, supporting all data needs, from electronic health records (EHR) to medical device applications.



“Zayo’s solution will deliver the dedicated, diverse, high-performance infrastructure that the customer requires to provide the highest levels of patient care across its system,” said Jack Waters, CTO and president of Fiber Solutions. “Our ability to architect the right solution and flexibility to adjust the service levels to meet the customer’s needs were instrumental in earning their continued business.”



http://www.zayo.com/solutions/industries/healthcare