Zayo lands data center contract with a webscale provider

Zayo announed a major contract with a global webscale provider for colocation in Zayo’s data center in McLean, Virginia.



Zayo acquired the McLean data center in April. The facility is located close to downtown Washington, D.C. and measures 62,000 total square feet. Zayo plans to upgrade the critical power at the site to three megawatts (MW) and enhance systems resiliency, security, audit certifications, and network connectivity. The data center tethers directly to Zayo’s data center in Ashburn, Virginia and to Zayo’s network point of presence (PoP) on M Street.



“This Northern Virginia location is especially attractive to webscale companies, government agencies, cloud providers and other large enterprises,” said Phil Mottram, Chief Customer Officer. “We are achieving rapid monetization of this asset, and have strong interest from other organizations in multiple sectors, including a financial services provider and an R&D lab.”



