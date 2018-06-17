Windstream Wholesale boosts fiber presence at NJFC

Windstream Wholesale is fortifying its fiber transport network at NJFX’s Tier 3 carrier-neutral colocation campus, located at the cable landing station in Wall, NJ.



“What Windstream Wholesale offers at the NJFX colocation campus is a reliable, high-quality option for organizations coming in internationally, looking for connectivity options in the U.S,” commented Joe Scattareggia, president of Windstream Wholesale. “This newest project is an overbuild of a system with newer, updated technology. As a more cost-effective and efficient solution, our customers will now have even greater access to the cable landing station in Wall, NJ. We are building a diverse path—particularly the Ashburn route, which avoids the busy Philadelphia metro—along with an upgrade of existing services, with increased and accelerated installation time frames,” stated Scattareggia.



Windstream Wholesale offers protected backbone network services, along with a portfolio of data, cloud and managed services.NJFX’s facility is strategically located where subsea cables from the U.S., Europe and South America meet at the United States’ easternmost edge.Windstream Wholesale can further support their North American network with highly valuable services from NJFX’s Tier 3 facility while also offering a route that bypasses New York City traffic that more efficiently connects to in-demand locations, such as Miami, Atlanta, Denver, Ashburn, Chicago, Dallas, Columbus and Los Angeles.NJFX said it also allows Windstream Wholesale to provide services to the federal, financial and the carrier community with direct access to subsea cables—typically restricted in a cable landing station—within a non-competitive, secure and closed environment.“Carriers and service providers are now realizing that they need to position themselves to meet the challenge of increased capabilities and capacities for themselves, as well as their end users. NJFX is helping to make this possible,” confirmed Gil Santaliz, founder and CEO of NJFX.