Vodafone demos FlexEthernet with Ciena

Vodafone demonstrated what they believe is the world’s first programmable infrastructure based on FlexEthernet. The testing used Vodafone UK’s Red Stream network and equipment from Ciena.



RedStream is an IP-based converged core network consisting of more than 200 sites connected by more than 11,000 km of optical fibre and with more than 1,000 MPLS-enabled aggregation node. Redstream provides converged connectivity for Vodafone’s mobile base stations, consumer broadband services and enterprise data and voice customers throughout the UK.



In a blog posting, Eva Rossi, Head of Transport Product, Vodafone Group, says the test was capable of delivering speeds of up to 400 Gbps over a single wavelength. Vodafone also tested flexible spectrum based on Ciena’s tunable WaveLogic Ai coherent optics and Manage Control and Plan controller.



http://www.vodafone.com/content/index/what/technology-blog/vodafone-pioneers-flexible-ethernet-in-uk.html









