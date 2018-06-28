Viasat launches 35-100 Mbps business Internet across U.S.

Viasat began offering a nationwide, business-class Internet service with a variety of unlimited and metered data plans featuring download speed options ranging from 35 Mbps to 100 Mbps across U.S. Maximum speeds vary by location.



Viasat broadband business internet will also provide a more resilient secondary/backup connection for businesses in urban locations.



The new business Internet service is delivered via the ViaSat-2 satellite system, which was launched on June 1, 2017 by Arianespace. The Ka-band satellite was built by Boeing.



"Businesses across the U.S. expect an internet service that can support their sales and operational needs—anywhere they are based," said Cody Catalena, vice president and general manager, Global Business Solutions, Viasat. "With our new ViaSat-2 service for business, we’re now able to provide broadband speeds across all plans and even more coverage to enable businesses to stay connected, productive and profitable.”



