U.S. DoD completes Verizon-Led Unified Communications integration

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has migrated one if its key agencies to a unified communications (UC) platform. In doing so, the DoD replaced two legacy systems with a single next generation solution. The agency can now seamlessly integrate voice, video, instant messaging, presence and conferencing. The agency can continue to use its more than 60,000 phones. The deployment uses Ribbon Communication’s JITC-certified Application Server.





“This significant transformation lets the user community operate using a communications system that addresses their IT needs now – and is scalable into the future,” said Sonya Cork, Vice President of Sales for Verizon Enterprise Solutions. “The integration and migration of the entire system was a huge task, and it speaks to the tightly coordinated efforts of Verizon and its partners Ribbon, Black Box, and Visioneering, working closely with the agency’s leadership.”“We have been working closely with the Department of Defense and our solutions partners for several years to meet the demanding requirements of DoD deployments,” said Steven Bruny, Executive Vice President of Global Operations for Ribbon Communications. “It is very rewarding for our team and our partners to have successfully completed a migration of this magnitude. We believe it is a reflection of our commitment to standards and innovation and are pleased that we could provide DoD a path forward without having to start over.”