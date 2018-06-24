U.S. DoD completes Verizon-Led Unified Communications integration

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has migrated one if its key agencies to a unified communications (UC) platform. In doing so, the DoD replaced two legacy systems with a single next generation solution. The agency can now seamlessly integrate voice, video, instant messaging, presence and conferencing. The agency can continue to use its more than 60,000 phones. The deployment uses Ribbon Communication’s JITC-certified Application Server.
“We have been working closely with the Department of Defense and our solutions partners for several years to meet the demanding requirements of DoD deployments,” said Steven Bruny, Executive Vice President of Global Operations for Ribbon Communications. “It is very rewarding for our team and our partners to have successfully completed a migration of this magnitude. We believe it is a reflection of our commitment to standards and innovation and are pleased that we could provide DoD a path forward without having to start over.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment