Tunisie Telecom signs with Huawei for mobile upgrade

Tunisie Telecom signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with Huawei covering mobile technologies, including 4T4R, 3CC CA, and 256QAM upgrades. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Tunisie Telecom reports dataflow of usage (DOU) per mobile user having reached 4GB.



Fadhel Kraiem, CEO of Tunisie Telecom, said: "Tunisie Telecom is keen to invest in more innovative technologies to offer the best user experience. I am glad that this test is a huge success, achieving all expected results. Spectrum resources are fully utilized to ensure that our network is more efficient. In addition, large-scale 4T4R network deployment allows us to be fully prepared for an evolution towards a new 5G era. We will continue to partner with Huawei in pursuing innovation to provide subscribers with a superb experience in Tunisia."



