Toshiba launches lower cost SAS SSDs for servers

Toshiba introduced a new category of SAS SSDs to replace SATA SSDs in servers.



The RM5 12Gbit/s value SAS (vSAS) series feature Toshiba's BiCS FLASH TLC (3-bit-per-cell) 3D flash memory and will initially be available in capacities up to 7.68TB in a 2.5” form factor.



Toshiba said the new drives offer capacity, performance, reliability, manageability and data security advantages – at a price that obsoletes SATA SSDs.