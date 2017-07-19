Less than one year after completing its IPO, Tintri (NASDAQ: TNTR), which specializes in enterprise cloud platforms, reported that it is currently in breach of certain covenants under its credit facilities and likely does not have sufficient liquidity to continue its operations beyond June 30, 2018.
The company said it continues to evaluate its strategic options, including a sale of the company.
Q1 revenue is expected to be approximately $22 million and GAAP net loss per share is expected to be approximately ($1.14) for its fiscal quarter ended on April 30, 2018.
The closing bid price of the company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market has been less than $1.00 per share since May 22, 2018.
Tintri warned that even if it able to secure a strategic transaction before the end of the month, there is a significant possibility that the company may file for bankruptcy protection, which could result in a complete loss of shareholders’ investment.
Tintri teeters at edge on insolvency, less than 1 year after IPO
