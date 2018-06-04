Three UK supports new MVNO from Superdrug

Superdrug, a health and beauty retailer in the UK, is launching a low-cost, prepaid mobile service that will be priced starting £10 per mont for unlimited calls and texts and 4GB per month. The service will be sold in the retailer’s 807 UK stores and online from 20th June 2018.



Superdrug Mobile will operate a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) over Three's network. Other MVNOs on the Three network include SMARTY, iD Mobile (the UK’s fastest growing MVNO) and B2B communications provider Gamma.



