The Economic Times: Google dominates in India

Google is building a substantial lead over rivals in India. A report in The Economic Times states that Google Search has more than 90% share of the Indian market and, likewise, YouTube is regularly watched by 80% of online users, and Google's Android OS powers more than 90% of smartphones in the country. Moreover, a mobile payments service called Google Tez quickly captured 60% of transactions a month after its launch in September 2017.



The Economic Times' article states that Google's ambition is to bring everyone in India online through its "next billion users" plan.



