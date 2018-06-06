T-Mobile extends its 600 MHz LTE rollout

T-Mobile has now lit up 600 MHz LTE coverage in more than 900 cities and towns across 32 states.



T-Mobile is now referring to its 600 MHz deployment as "Extended Range LTE", noting that 600 MHz signals travel twice as far from the tower and are four times better in buildings than mid-band LTE.



The carrier also announced plans to bring 600 MHz Extended Range LTE to Puerto Rico this fall.



“After the devastating hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico last year, we saw an opportunity to rebuild the network better than new -- to rebuild with 5G-ready gear. We’re laying the foundation for the island to become a technology and innovation hub in the future while adding coverage and capacity with 600 MHz LTE this year,” said Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer for T-Mobile.



T-Mobile now has six smartphone models on sale with 600 MHz support.



https://newsroom.t-mobile.com/news-and-blogs/extended-range-lte-puerto-rico.htm



