Sydney Morning Herald: Huawei shutters local R&D in Australia

Huawei is curtailing its R&D efforts in Australia as it faces a likely ban from the Turnbull government from participating in 5G projects from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.



The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Huawei is slashing its R&D spending in Australia to zero.



https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/huawei-slashes-local-research-as-5g-ban-looms-20180624-p4zndq.html