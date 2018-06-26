SSE Enterprise Telecoms deploys Infinera for "dark fibre-like network’ across the UK

SSE Enterprise Telecoms, which operates a 13,700km private telecoms network and an estate of 15 data centres across the UK, has selected Infinera's XTM Series to deliver a resilient, ‘dark fibre-like’ network across the UK.



Specifically, SSE Enterprise Telecoms' network will provide fibre connectivity from BT exchanges to more than 80 commercial data centres. The extensive network promises access to multiple services with speeds of up to 100 Gbps to each BT exchange.



Infinera said it was selected for this deployment by SSE Enterprise Telecoms over incumbent vendors due to its unique combination of layer 1 and 2 packet optical and Ethernet services – serving as a credible alternative to customers laying costly dark fibre cabling.



Conrad Mallon, Chief Technical Architect, SSE Enterprise Telecoms says: “We’re working with Infinera because they have an elegant product set that scales effectively, and a unique approach to layer 1 and 2 connectivity. A network project on this scale makes us one of the few providers that can offer multiples of 100Gbps services between exchanges, commercial data centres and across our core, at an accessible price point. The network expansion deal is also paving the way for our ambitious roadmap which will see SSE Enterprise Telecoms investing more in network reach over the next five years.”



Nick Walden, SVP, EMEA, Infinera says: “The UK market has never been more dynamic, now facing exponential bandwidth growth coupled with a renewed focus on connectivity services from both enterprises and carriers due to the recent DFA activities. Infinera is delighted to partner with SSE Enterprise Telecoms on this significant project to rapidly scale network capacity and service differentiation for its customers with our leading XTM Series packet optical solutions.”



http://www.ssetelecoms.com/

https://www.infinera.com/sse-enterprise-telecoms-implements-infinera-platform-across-uk

