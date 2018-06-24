Sprint to connect autonomous charging robot vehicles on 5G

Sprint is providing connectivity for a new class of robot vehicles that serve as a remote charging station for electric vehicles.



The idea is for an autonomous power pack to go to wherever an electric vehicle needs to be charged.



The robot charging vehicles, which are developed by Adaptive Motion Group (AMG), are solar charged and capable of servicing electric buses, cars, and industrial vehicles.



Sprint will provide advanced Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Current testing uses the LTE network but will expand to include access to the Sprint 5G mobile network in New York City starting in the first half of 2019.



"We are thrilled to demonstrate just how an intelligent robot like Mobi will dramatically reduce CO2 emissions across New York City by making electric vehicle use more practical," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president, IoT at Sprint. "AMG’s impressive self-driving and positioning will come alive through Sprint IoT technology and the next-generation Sprint 5G mobile network we are building – allowing it to travel to parked vehicles across the city. The current reality of vehicles taking turns at electric charging stations is just not efficient and slows the real-world adoption of EVs. We believe that this is the ultimate solution for a cleaner, healthier New York City."



"5G enabled micro-positioning will enable new applications from connected vehicles to augmented reality," said David Bruemmer, CEO of AMG. "We are starting with parking lots, but smart parking will become smart roads and, eventually, smart cities."



https://youtu.be/dsLM7myup_M