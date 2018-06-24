Sprint and NXM LABS develop 5G-ready connected car platform

Sprint and NXM Labs announced a a 5G-Ready Connected Car Platform that combines high-speed, on-demand passenger Wi-Fi with advanced vehicle health monitoring and safety.



The NXM platform includes an automotive router for in-vehicle Wi-Fi connected by the Sprint LTE network. It is ready for Sprint 5G when the carrier launches the service beginning in the first half of 2019. The system leverages a blockchain-powered Internet-of-Things (IoT) security system.



"Through the power of blockchain technology, NXM provides an advanced level of security and advanced capabilities to vehicles that might not otherwise have it, even extending Wi-Fi," said Ivo Rook, SVP of IoT for Sprint. "With the power of Sprint’s high-speed LTE and upcoming 5G network behind the technology, consumers will be able to experience the latest in automotive technology, even in early-model vehicles."



"We are extremely pleased to be collaborating with Sprint to bring to market the most advanced and secure connected car platform ever powered by the industry’s first Blockchain OS," said Scott Rankine, NXM Lab’s CEO and co-founder. "We’re making it easy for both preowned and new car buyers to experience the latest in smart connected vehicle technology features that not only help protect their investment but keeps them and their family members safe."



http://www.sprint.com

http://www.nxmlabs.com





