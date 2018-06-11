Splunk to acquire VictorOps for DevOps incident mgt - $120M

Splunk agreed to acquire VictorOps, which offers in DevOps incident management software, for approximately $120 million.



VictorOps, which is based in Boulder, Colorado, offers incident management software that features automated alerting, centralized information, and essential documentation.



“The combination of machine data analytics and artificial intelligence from Splunk with incident management from VictorOps creates a ‘Platform of Engagement’ that will help modern development teams innovate faster and deliver better customer experiences,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk. “This gives on-call technical staff an analytics-driven platform to monitor issues, resolve incidents and continuously improve. We are thrilled to welcome the VictorOps team to the Splunk family as we extend Splunk’s vision of using data as the backbone of IT.”



“We founded VictorOps to give teams a naturally collaborative way to quickly resolve incidents,” said Todd Vernon, CEO, VictorOps. “By combining VictorOps incident management capabilities and the Splunk platform, organizations will be able to quickly resolve and even help prevent issues that degrade customer engagement. We look forward to joining Splunk and working together to help solve these complex challenges facing every Development and DevOps team.”





