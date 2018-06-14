Speedlink shows 24GHz to 43GHz transceiver for 5G millimeter-wave

Speedlink Technology announced a 24GHz to 43GHz wideband transceiver module for 5G millimeter-wave connectivity.



Engineering samples are expected later this year.



"Speedlink's Extreme Mobile Broadband (EMB) transceiver is a revolutionary development for the mobile industry," said Mr. Thomas Chen, President and CEO of Speedlink Technology. "The 24Ghz to 43GHz band is necessary to realize the promise of 5G technology – fiber replacement speeds over wireless. However, the patchwork of frequency allocations around the world require multiple front-end transceivers. Only Speedlink offers one module that covers all the 5G bands between 24GHz and 43GHz."





