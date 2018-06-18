South Korea's Ministry of Science and Technology concluded its auction of 5G spectrum.
Total winning bids amounted to 3,618.3 billion won (US$3.28 billion).
In the 3.5 GHz band, SKT and KT were allocated 100 MHz bandwidth, and LGU + was allocated 80 MHz bandwidth.
In the case of the 28 GHz band, SKT, KT, and LGU + were each allocated 800MHz bandwidth.
The auction used a first phase clock bidding method) for determining the frequency quantity in the 3.5 GHz and 28 GHz bands. A second phase of the auction used sealed bidding to determine the frequency position.
http://www.msit.go.kr/web/msipContents/contentsView.do?cateId=mssw311&artId=1386500
Monday, June 18, 2018
South Korea auctions 5G spectrum
Monday, June 18, 2018 5G, Auction, Korea No comments
South Korea's Ministry of Science and Technology concluded its auction of 5G spectrum.
0 comments:
Post a Comment