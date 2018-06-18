South Korea auctions 5G spectrum

South Korea's Ministry of Science and Technology concluded its auction of 5G spectrum.



Total winning bids amounted to 3,618.3 billion won (US$3.28 billion).



In the 3.5 GHz band, SKT and KT were allocated 100 MHz bandwidth, and LGU + was allocated 80 MHz bandwidth.



In the case of the 28 GHz band, SKT, KT, and LGU + were each allocated 800MHz bandwidth.



The auction used a first phase clock bidding method) for determining the frequency quantity in the 3.5 GHz and 28 GHz bands. A second phase of the auction used sealed bidding to determine the frequency position.



http://www.msit.go.kr/web/msipContents/contentsView.do?cateId=mssw311&artId=1386500



