Monday, June 18, 2018

South Korea auctions 5G spectrum

Monday, June 18, 2018  , ,  No comments

South Korea's Ministry of Science and Technology concluded its auction of 5G spectrum.

Total winning bids amounted to 3,618.3 billion won (US$3.28 billion).

In the 3.5 GHz band, SKT and KT were allocated 100 MHz bandwidth, and LGU + was allocated 80 MHz bandwidth.

In the case of the 28 GHz band, SKT, KT, and LGU + were each allocated 800MHz bandwidth.

The auction used a first phase clock bidding method) for determining the frequency quantity in the 3.5 GHz and 28 GHz bands. A second phase of the auction used sealed bidding to determine the frequency position.

http://www.msit.go.kr/web/msipContents/contentsView.do?cateId=mssw311&artId=1386500


0 comments:

Post a Comment

See also