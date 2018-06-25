Source Photonics highlights the Evolutionary Phase of 100G Optical Transmission at the 2018 NGON and DCI Conference

Source Photonics will be presenting a talk about the next evolutionary phase of 100G optical transmission at the Next Generation Optical Networking (NGON) and Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) conference in Nice, France on June 26-28, 2018.



Supriyo Dey, Source Photonics’ Senior Director of Product Management, will discuss the current and future trends of innovative optical technology solutions on June 27, at 5:30 pm, CEST. He will explore how high-speed transceivers will need to evolve to meet the requirements of cloud data centers, 5G and edge networks.



http://www.sourcephotonics.com