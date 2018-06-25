Source Photonics will be presenting a talk about the next evolutionary phase of 100G optical transmission at the Next Generation Optical Networking (NGON) and Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) conference in Nice, France on June 26-28, 2018.
Supriyo Dey, Source Photonics’ Senior Director of Product Management, will discuss the current and future trends of innovative optical technology solutions on June 27, at 5:30 pm, CEST. He will explore how high-speed transceivers will need to evolve to meet the requirements of cloud data centers, 5G and edge networks.
Source Photonics highlights the Evolutionary Phase of 100G Optical Transmission at the 2018 NGON and DCI Conference
