SM Optics debuts WSS-free metro ROADM

SM Optics, a start-up with operations in Italy and China, introduced a new WDM ROADM solution combining the flexibility of a disaggregated platform with the cost-effectiveness of WSS-free architecture.



SM Optics' LIGHTMODE LM-1 micro ROADM open line system is a disaggregated WDM functional block offering in a single rack unit a multi-degree ROADM.



The company says its stackable design can expand to cover any capacity growth and cost-effectively cope with any configuration, as well as supporting any lambda capacity rate as it operates on a grid-less and filter-less optical multiplexer.



“Highly compact, extreme versatile and cost-effective are what our customers are asking us to update and upgrade their transport network with” says Stefano Schiavoni Sales General Manager in SM Optics, adding “with the introduction of this open line system we are offering an open line system with ROADM capabilities at a fraction of traditional vertical integrated solutions”



https://www.sm-optics.com/index.php/news-events/item/10-sm-optics-launches-its-new-wss-free-metro-wdm-roadm-platform