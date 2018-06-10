SKBroadband hits 4 Gbps downstream with DOCSIS 3.1

SKBoadband, a leading cable operator in Korea, has hit a record speed of 4 Gbps downstream and 1Gbps upstream, using DOCSIS 3.1



SKBroadband rolled out DOCSIS 3.1 downstream and upstream pilot service in the Anyang area in Gyeonggi Province and the Gwangju area in Jeollanam Province in November 2017. The deployment uses the Cisco cBR-8 converged broadband router. The Cisco cBR-8 is designed from the ground up for DOCSIS 3.1, featuring support for future advanced technologies like Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX), Infinite DOCSIS and SDN-based orchestration.



The operator expects to roll out a larSKBroadband plans to further expand the bandwidth of its HFC coaxial cable network to ten Gbps downstream and five Gbps upstream in the future.



ge-scale deployment in the second half of 2018.“By securing an HFC four Gbps transmission solution, we can provide sufficient bandwidth and stable 1 Gig service to our HFC subscribers," said Jichang Yu, Vice president of SKBroadband Infrastructure Division. "We will continue to provide our customers with the highest value."“With this technology in place, SKBroadband can deliver services at ultra-high speeds to meet its growing customer needs,” said Sean Welch, VP and general manager of the Cisco Cable Access Business Unit. “The cBR-8 Converged Broadband Router not only addresses today’s bandwidth needs, but also establishes a foundation for continued network evolution to Remote PHY and distributed access networks, Full Duplex DOCSIS and cloud native technologies.”