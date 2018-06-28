Silver Peak adds $90 million in funding for SD-WAN

Silver Peak, which specializes in broadband and hybrid WAN solutions, announced a $90 million strategic investment from TCV.



"It’s rare that we see an opportunity to disrupt a massive, entrenched $100 billion technology category supporting mission-critical applications and communication,” said Tim McAdam, general partner at TCV. “After researching all the players in the multi-billion-dollar SD-WAN market and speaking with enterprise CIOs, it is clear that Silver Peak has the most complete solution, clear market differentiation and traction, and a unique vision for the future of the new WAN edge. We look forward to working with the team to rapidly grow the business."



"With more than $100 billion spent on the WAN every year by enterprises, much of it on technology that pre-dates the cloud, Silver Peak has an enormous opportunity as we deliver disruptive new WAN edge solutions for enterprises,” said Silver Peak Founder and CEO, David Hughes. “TCV has a proven track record for identifying high-growth markets and investing in those innovative companies with the right solution and the right team in place to achieve market leadership. Our partnership with TCV will help accelerate our growth trajectory, increase our competitive advantages and extend our market leadership. We are excited to work with the TCV team."



Silver Peak is based in Santa Clara, California.





