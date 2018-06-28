Sierra Wireless intros FirstNet vehicle router

Sierra Wireless unveiled its AirLink MG90 High-Performance Multi-Network Vehicle Router supporting FirstNet’s First Priority – which includes priority and pre-emption for first responders – and FirstNet’s 700MHz Band 14 spectrum. The router supports LTE-Advanced Pro (Cat-12 speeds) and can switch seamlessly between FirstNet Band 14 wireless spectrum and other U.S. commercial mobile networks, with dual concurrent Gigabit Wi-Fi and Gigabit Ethernet and extensions to Land Mobile Radio (LMR) and satellite systems. This is the first device of its kind to achieve the FirstNet Ready designation.



The router is based on Sierra Wireless' AirPrime EM7511 LTE-Advanced Pro embedded module, which was also recently approved by AT&T and is the first embedded module available for the FirstNet network.



"We're pleased to welcome Sierra Wireless to the FirstNet ecosystem," said Chris Sambar, senior vice president, AT&T – FirstNet. "The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission. Sierra Wireless already has a well-established relationship with the first responder community, and with the FirstNet Ready designation, first responders can be confident that Sierra Wireless' AirLink MG90 router is a trusted solution that meets FirstNet's standards for relevancy, high security and performance."

