SES delivers connectivity for French Polynesian islands

SES Networks announced a deal with the Office des Postes et Telecommunications of French Polynesia (OPT) to deliver enhanced mobile broadband and Internet services to residents across the vast French Polynesian territory.



Under the new agreement, OPT will access the NSS-9 satellite’s wide C-band coverage to reach the sprawling Polynesian archipelago of 118 islands in the South Pacific.



OPT has been using SES satellite capacity to provide connectivity services since 2007.



“OPT and SES Networks have been partners for the last decade. It was thanks to SES satellites that we brought French Polynesia into the Internet age. Today, mobile broadband and Internet connectivity demands from residents and businesses are growing faster than ever. NSS-9 offers reliable coverage and a wide footprint spanning the Pacific Ocean – a perfect complement to our terrestrial infrastructure, as we expand our network to provide new and enhanced services that people need,” said Tehina Thuret, Telecommunications Chief Executive at OPT.