SES-12 enters orbit with 72 high throughput user spot beams

SES-12 was successfully launched by SpaceX into geostationary orbit at 95 degrees East. It will serve video, fixed data, mobility and government customers across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.



SES-12, which is one of the largest geostationary satellites that SES has ever launched, is equipped with six wide beams and 72 high throughput user spot beams.



It also has a Digital Transparent Processor (DTP) that increases payload flexibility to provide much more customizable bandwidth solutions to SES's customers.SES-12 will join SES’ network of seven geostationary satellites and 16 MEO satellites across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.Martin Halliwell, Chief Technology Officer at SES said, “More content. More immersive viewing experience. Blazing internet speeds. Reliable cell coverage. All of these dynamic customer requirements can now be met with the successful launch of SES-12, which will provide incremental high-performance capacity and offer greater reliability and flexibility to our customers.”