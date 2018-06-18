Ruckus updates its WLAN controllers

Ruckus Networks, which is now part of ARRIS, introduced newly enhanced versions of its SmartZone WLAN controllers featuring the ability to use a single network element to control and manage both Ruckus access points (APs) and switches. The new SmartZone network controller family includes physical and virtual appliances designed for managed service providers, operators and medium to large enterprises.



Ruckus SmartZoneOS-powered controllers combine scalability, tiered multi-tenancy, architectural flexibility and extensive APIs into a single centrally-managed element. These capabilities enable managed service providers to implement complex, multi-tier and as-a-service business models using their own management applications.



The SmartZone network controllers simplify network management by:





Eliminating provisioning errors through use of an automated discovery process for access points (APs) and switches;

Reducing configuration and deployment duration when compared to a multi-console approach;

Reducing network software and hypervisor license fees, server expense, utility expense and training costs;

Enabling a single network controller cluster to scale to 450,000 clients.

Enabling networking-as-a-service

"Whether you're an operator, managed service provider or sophisticated enterprise IT organization, you need the ability to customize your network to meet specific business and technical requirements," said Greg Beach, vice president of wireless products, Ruckus Networks. "Ruckus has embraced simplification through an 'open' approach to networking that acknowledges our customers' and partners' desire to build their own best-in-class architectures and gives them the tools to do so with relative ease."