Riverbed refines its Application Performance Management

Riverbed introduced a unified application performance management (APM) and end-user experience monitoring solution to help enterprises eliminate digital experience blind spots.



The latest release of Riverbed SteelCentral leverages ML-based business analytics to derive performance insights from every transaction and every application experienced by the end customer.



Riverbed SteelCentral blends device-based end user experience, infrastructure, application, and network monitoring to enable customers to holistically manage the users’ digital experience. The new SteelCentral release introduces a new management clustered architecture for application scalability and data compression mechanisms that enable a single analysis server to support tens of thousands of agents.



In addition to the AI-driven insights, this SteelCentral release provides integration with Riverbed Xirrus Wi-Fi access points.



Riverbed said its unique approach enables organizations to monitor the digital experience for all applications, and capture every application transaction at a level of depth and quality that is essential for today’s digital business.



“Companies in virtually every industry are pursuing digital business initiatives to deliver a better end user experience – these are highly strategic investments designed to drive significant improvements in employee productivity, customer loyalty, and financial performance. But as organizations roll these digital initiatives out, they’re discovering that they’re blind – their highly fragmented traditional APM tools are unable to help them accurately measure the end user experience and identify the underlying drivers of that experience,” said Mike Sargent, Senior Vice President, General Manager for SteelCentral at Riverbed.



