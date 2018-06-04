Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 850 for Windows 10 PCs

Qualcomm announced a joint effort with Samsung Electronics to integrate its Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform, featuring the Snapdragon X20 and Qualcomm AI Engine, in a future device.

The Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform leverages 10nm technology to allow for sleeker and more portable, fanless designs for mobile customers, compared to current 14nm solutions. The processor offers advanced graphics and high-quality audio, enabling a Windows 10 experience/



Windows 10 devices powered by the Snapdragon Mobile Compute Platform are expected to be available in retail later this year.



