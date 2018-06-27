Puppet raises $42 million for its DevOps automation software

Puppet, which develops software automation tools, announced $42 million in funding led by Cisco Investments along with EDBI, Kleiner Perkins, True Ventures, and VMware.



In the last year, Puppet opened five new offices in Seattle, Singapore, Sydney, Timisoara and Tokyo to meet the increasing demand for DevOps and automation throughout the world. The most significant expansion was in Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) where Puppet opened a new regional headquarters in Singapore. As part of today’s announcement, Puppet is excited to add EDBI as a new investor, focused on the Singapore and APJ markets.



“Our rapid growth and international expansion is a testament to the rising demand for DevOps transformation, software automation and the pressing need for enterprises to navigate the new world of software delivery. That’s why we’ve been so focused on expanding our product portfolio—to empower customers to discover, deliver and operate software across their cloud and containerized environments,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO, Puppet. “I’m thrilled by the momentum we’re experiencing. It helps us better support our customers’ journey to pervasive automation.”





