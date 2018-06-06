Paul Jacobs sets up a new company to pursue next-gen mobile

Paul Jacobs, the former CEO and executive chairman of Qualcomm, has founded a new company called XCOM to focus on next-generation mobile technologies.



Jacobs is joined in the effort by Derek Aberle, previously president of Qualcomm from March 2014 to January 2018, and Matt Grob, previously CTO of Qualcomm from 2011 to 2017.



https://xcom-tech.com