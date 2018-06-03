Palo Alto Networks names Nikesh Arora as CEO and Chairman

Palo Alto Networks named Nikesh Arora as its new CEO and chairman of the Board of Directors, succeeding Mark McLaughlin, who becomes vice chairman of the Board for Palo Alto Networks.



Arora formerly served as president and chief operating officer at SoftBank and as chief business officer at Google, where he led more than 20,000 employees, and developed a substantial track record of driving innovation and delivering business success. He joined Google in 2004.



Arora has degrees from Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi, Boston College, and Northeastern University.



"The company is executing extremely well and is the clear leader in next-generation security. Over the course of several quarters, I have been discussing succession planning with the Board and I couldn't be more pleased that we have found a leader in Nikesh who is ideally suited to take the company on the next leg of its journey. I look forward to working with Nikesh as we transition and serving as vice chairman of the Board," stated Mark McLaughlin.