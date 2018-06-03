Orange Spain has deployed a national optical transport network using Huawei's equipment.
The optical backbone offers up to 96x200G transmission capacity. The new network consolidates the traffic of several different DWDM systems that arose as the result of several mergers.
Orange builds 200G optical backbone across Spain with Huawei
