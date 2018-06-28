Nuro tests its autonomous vehicles for grocery delivery

Nuro, a start-up based in Mountain View, California, will work with Kroger, one the largest grocery store chains in the U.S., to test a fully-autonomous vehicle for home delivery service.



Nuro said this is the the first application test for its autonomous vehicle hardware and software. The pilot testing is expected to begin this fall.



"Unmanned delivery will be a game-changer for local commerce, and together with Kroger, we're thrilled to test this new delivery experience to bring grocery customers new levels of convenience and value," said Dave Ferguson, Co-Founder, Nuro. "



https://nuro.ai/