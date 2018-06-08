Friday, June 8, 2018

NTT DOCOMO joins Stanford Data Science Initiative

NTT DOCOMO has joined the corporate affiliate program of the Stanford Data Science Initiative (SDSI).

The SDSI affiliate program, which was set-up in 2014, facilitates collaborative research between the private sector and faculty studying data-science and big-data at Stanford University's School of Engineering. NTT DOCOMO researchers will visit Stanford on a short-term basis.


