NTT DOCOMO has joined the corporate affiliate program of the Stanford Data Science Initiative (SDSI).
The SDSI affiliate program, which was set-up in 2014, facilitates collaborative research between the private sector and faculty studying data-science and big-data at Stanford University's School of Engineering. NTT DOCOMO researchers will visit Stanford on a short-term basis.
Friday, June 8, 2018
NTT DOCOMO joins Stanford Data Science Initiative
