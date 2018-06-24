NTT DOCOMO announces leadership team

NTT DOCOMO confirmed it new leadership team, with Kazuhiro Yoshizawa continuing in his roles as president, CEO, and Member of the Board of Directors.



Hiroyasu Asami continues to lead the technical team in his roles as Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Privacy Officer, and Member of the Board of Directors.



Hiroshi Tsujigami serves as Executive General Manager of Sales and Marketing Division, responsible for global business.



Kouji Furukawa serves as Executive General Manager of Corporate Sales and Marketing Division.



Hiroshi Nakamura is Executive General Manager of the R&D Innovation Division.



Hozumi Tamura is Executive General Manager of Network Division and General Manager of the Network Department.