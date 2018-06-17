NTT and Tokyo Institute of Tech achieve 100 Gbps using terahertz band

NTT and Tokyo Institute of Technology have jointly developed an ultra high-speed IC for wireless front-end that operates on a terahertz frequency band, and in the 300 GHz band they have achieved a record 100 Gbps wireless transmission data rate.



The researchers implemented a mixer circuit that applied a unique proprietary high isolation design technology with an Indium phosphide high electron mobility transistor (InP-HEMT). NTT said this process enlarged the transmission bandwidth, which is a problem in the conventional 300 GHz band wireless front end. It also improved the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). In addition, using this we realized a 300 GHz band wireless front-end module, and we achieved wireless transmission of 100 Gbps (gigabits per second).



NTT said future work will extend to multiple carriers by making use of the wide frequency band of 300 GHz band, and using spatial multiplexing technology such as MIMO and OAM. The researchers hope to produce an ultra high-speed IC that enables wireless transmission of 400 Gbos.



http://www.ntt.co.jp/news2018/1806e/180611a.html





