Nokia outsources its own IT management to HCL

Nokia awarded a 5-year contract to HCL Technologies for outsourced IT management services.



HCL will transform and modernize Nokia's IT infrastructure & applications landscape. Specifically, HCL will transition services from four incumbent vendors to establish an integrated IT services delivery & design framework and will implement a transformation roadmap. The deal is intended to help Nokia drive operational efficiencies in line with previously announced targets.



"This is an important development for Nokia and takes our digital transformation efforts to a new level, both for how it will enhance our IT and operational efficiencies internally for Nokia, and for how it will enable us to further elevate service delivery to our customers. HCL's track record of delivering transformational services at scale makes them the right partner for this all-important initiative," said Nokia Chief Operating Officer, Joerg Erlemeier.







HCL Technologies is a multinational IT services company, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India.