Nokia advances its 5G Acceleration Services

Nokia introduced a number of new services to help mobile operators bring 5G-based services to market faster. The additions to Nokia 5G Acceleration Services include:





- a unique, patent-pending concept that leverages the Nokia AVA cognitive services platform and machine learning algorithms to simulate the impact of 5G use cases on networks. In the future, it will also use digital twin technology to quickly and accurately show the technological and cost impacts of real-world 5G implementation, and provide automated recommendations for action. Cross-Domain Architecture and Site Evolution Services -- simplifies the complexity of multivendor and legacy networks, providing architecture and design solutions tailored to operator-specific 5G use cases. Comprehensive testing ensures that networks deliver the required latency, throughput and reliability.



Sanjay Goel, President, Global Services at Nokia, said: "5G network evolution is not only about the radio, but the entire cross-domain architecture and how operators can manage it. It's about where to invest first - and how to keep the investments and total cost of ownership under control. Nokia's use case-focused 5G services recognize that operators might initially want to use 5G for different purposes: some to offer consumer services, others focusing more on industrial applications. Leveraging Nokia's artificial intelligence, automation and multivendor expertise can help operators prioritize their investments based on their 5G strategies."Nokia also announced Software Defined Network and virtual private networks capabilities within the Nokia Wavence microwave transmission system, enabling the creation and dynamic management of separated network slices for user groups in microwave segments in a 5G network.