Microsoft enables Azure IoT Hub automatic device management,

Microsoft announced commercial availability of Azure IoT Hub automatic device management.



Automatic device management automates many of the repetitive and complex tasks of managing large device fleets over the entirety of their lifecycles.



Microsoft said the release provides the ability to perform IoT device configuration at scale including updating settings, installing software, and updating firmware with reporting and conflict resolution automatically handled.



https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/automatic-device-management-module-identity-and-module-twin-are-now-generally-available/