Microsoft Azure hit by multiple disruptions

Microsoft Azure was impacted by multiple disruptions and failures on 20-June-2018.



Azure Data Factory, Data Factory V2, Data Movement, SSIS Integration Runtime, and Data Movement & Dispatch experienced errors, including but not limited to pipeline execution errors, in regions across North America, North Europe, West Europe, the UK, Brazil, Australia, Southeast Asia, and eastern Japan.



Media reports indicate the problem was acute for some users in the North Europe region.



The @AzureSupport Twitter feed indicated the services were recovered 11 hours after the disruption was first acknowledged.



Azure Government services were not impacted.